Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $21.84 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.0% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 205,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $183.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.