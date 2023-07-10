Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,598 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $41,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $218.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.03. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of -212.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $230.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.