12,889 Shares in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair by 154.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sinclair by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sinclair by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Sinclair, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $868.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $3.30. Sinclair had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

About Sinclair

(Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.