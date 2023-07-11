1,531 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,531 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in Quanta Services by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 113,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Up 3.2 %

PWR stock opened at $199.79 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.39 and a fifty-two week high of $200.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,242,506. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

