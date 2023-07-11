3,476 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $267,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,011,000 after purchasing an additional 102,903 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,000,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,018,000 after purchasing an additional 576,210 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 260,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,779,846,527.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TD Cowen upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.24.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.07. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

