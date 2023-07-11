389,785 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 389,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,424,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.76.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $86.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.87 and its 200-day moving average is $83.58. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.