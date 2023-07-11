9,090 Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 45.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAG opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

