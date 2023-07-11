Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,211 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 231.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Adobe by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,727 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Adobe Stock Up 2.3 %

ADBE opened at $496.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $425.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.22. The company has a market cap of $226.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

