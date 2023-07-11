Affiance Financial LLC Has $2.99 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.6% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.40.

MSFT opened at $331.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $326.82 and its 200 day moving average is $284.54. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $351.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

