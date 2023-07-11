AFS Financial Group LLC Acquires 416 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AFS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.81.

Alphabet stock opened at $116.45 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 810,248 shares of company stock valued at $25,702,475 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

