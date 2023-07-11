Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.5% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,523,610,000 after buying an additional 1,344,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $423.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

