AJ Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AJ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.3% of AJ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $116.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 810,248 shares of company stock valued at $25,702,475. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.81.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.