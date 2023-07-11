Albion Financial Group UT Sells 35,787 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,194 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 35,787 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.6% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $331.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.54. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $351.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.40.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.