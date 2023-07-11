Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 304 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,086 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.7% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $188.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.71. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $194.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.08.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

