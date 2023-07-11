Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186,809,281 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,862.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,075,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,964,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $3,059,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 832,682 shares of company stock worth $26,077,123. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $116.87 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $129.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.77.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

