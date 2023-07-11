Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 98.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 648,392 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 832,682 shares of company stock worth $26,077,123 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.77.

GOOG stock opened at $116.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

