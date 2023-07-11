Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $8,335,063,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 810,248 shares of company stock valued at $25,702,475 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.81.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $116.45 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

