Alta Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 832,682 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,123. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.77.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $116.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

