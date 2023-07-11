Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Decreased by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.0% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $127.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.47. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 302.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.