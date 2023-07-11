Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is International Assets Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,342 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 99,970 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.2% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $127.13 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 302.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

