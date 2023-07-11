Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is KG&L Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,494 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.3% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,085 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $127.13 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 302.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

