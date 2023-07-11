Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Decreased by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,015 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.0 %

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $127.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 302.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.47. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

