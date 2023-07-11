Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

AMZN opened at $127.13 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 302.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

