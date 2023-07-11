Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,256 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $52,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 119,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 82,504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.3% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $127.13 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 302.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

