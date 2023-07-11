AMI Asset Management Corp Has $59.68 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 575,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,810 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.8% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 810,248 shares of company stock valued at $25,702,475 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Down 2.5 %

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.81.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $116.45 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

