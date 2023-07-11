Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Flower City Capital

Flower City Capital raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,498 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.9% of Flower City Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,671,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,299 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,400,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.08.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $188.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $194.48. The company has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

