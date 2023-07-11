Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Increased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,551 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 6.1% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $188.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.08.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

