Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Cut by Foundation Wealth Management LLC

Foundation Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,843 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.4% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.08.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $188.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $194.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

