Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $18,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 204,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 35,944 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,066.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after acquiring an additional 219,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ADM. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

