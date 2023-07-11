Argent Advisors Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.77.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.7 %

Alphabet stock opened at $116.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $129.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.39 and its 200 day moving average is $105.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 832,682 shares of company stock worth $26,077,123. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.