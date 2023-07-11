Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Position Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $18,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $215.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.16. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.57.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $7,011,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,464,431.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $7,011,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 135,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,464,431.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

