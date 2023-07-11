Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,779 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.4% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $421.80 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $439.90. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 219.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $369.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

