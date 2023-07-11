Asio Capital LLC Has $532,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Asio Capital LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $310.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $311.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.