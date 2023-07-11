Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 113,165 Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 113,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.26% of Voyager Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

VYGR opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $443.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $150.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd Alfred Carter sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.