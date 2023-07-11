Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Plug Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Plug Power by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 39,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Plug Power from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.79.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

