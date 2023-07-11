Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $717,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

