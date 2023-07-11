Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $724,000 Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,166 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Masimo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 3.7% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MASI opened at $159.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.50.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.11.

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.