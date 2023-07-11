Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 21,229.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 60,505 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 9.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $1,154,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 427.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have commented on AVB. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $192.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.54%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,475 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

