Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 7,849 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 83,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 455,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 30.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 870,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,124,000 after acquiring an additional 204,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 35.0% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance
Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $28.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87.
Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEAK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRC. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth.
