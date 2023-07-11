Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 9,449 Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SCI opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.91.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. Service Co. International’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

