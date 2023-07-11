Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 88.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,752 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.57.

NYSE AJG opened at $215.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $220.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,503 shares of company stock worth $21,433,355 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

