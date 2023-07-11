Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 35,154 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,154 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Gartner by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.35, for a total value of $303,039.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,520.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,381,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.13.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $351.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.74. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.05 and a 12-month high of $363.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

