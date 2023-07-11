Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 465 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 827,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,704,000 after buying an additional 35,971 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Ventas by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,120,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,464,000 after purchasing an additional 296,623 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Ventas by 1,148.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Ventas by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Ventas by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 207,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 55,346 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTR stock opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of -266.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.73. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -999.94%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

