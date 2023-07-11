Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $120.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.85 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.12%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

