Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,553 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $18,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 120,254 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the software company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 7,167 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $207.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.26. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.94 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

