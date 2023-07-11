Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.23% of EastGroup Properties worth $16,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,353,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,992,000 after purchasing an additional 257,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 544.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after buying an additional 1,727,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,668,000 after buying an additional 261,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,215,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,995,000 after buying an additional 89,244 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EastGroup Properties

In related news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of EGP opened at $175.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.92 and a 200 day moving average of $164.43. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $180.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EGP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.30.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

