Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 10,978 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of CoStar Group worth $18,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a current ratio of 13.21. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.84, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $129,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,976.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.92.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

