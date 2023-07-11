Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 25,663 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Conagra Brands worth $18,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,019,000 after buying an additional 217,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 79.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

