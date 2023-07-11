Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 3,868 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $17,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Up 0.2 %

ECL opened at $183.69 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.01.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.93.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.