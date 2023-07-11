Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Teledyne Technologies worth $18,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $414.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $404.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.63. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $448.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.50.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.